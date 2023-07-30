BSNL All India kabaddi tourney from tomorrow

Addressing media persons GM, BSNL Nagpur Yash Panhekar said, 10 BSNL teams of different states have qualified for this All India event. 12 players from each state are selected through State level Selection Trials. Each Team consists of 12 players,1 manager and 1 coach. Host Maharashtra team has three Nagpur players. Arvind Vadnerkar, Director (HRI,BSNL, Corporate Office, New Delhi) will be the chief guest for the inauguration programme to be held on February 3 at 9.30 na.m. at Subhedar Hall. Rohit Sharma Chief General Manager, BSNL Maharashtra Circle and Prashant Patil, Chief General Manager,Core Network (West) are the special invitee who will grace the function.

The final match will be played on February 5 at about 2:30 PM. Kailash More will be the Central Observer for the event. V Balakrishna is the chief

referee whereas L Raja Kumar and Ranvir Singh will assist the chief referee for proper

conduction of the tournament. C Arul Selvam and Shri B Laxmi Narayan are the

other referees for the tournament.

DGM PT Ganvir, PRO Samir Khare and others were present at the press conference.