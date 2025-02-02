Business worth crores expected on Akshay Tritiya

Gold increased by Rs 11,400

This time Akshaya Tritiya is on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, May 2, the rate of gold including 3 percent GST was Rs 74,057 per ten grams. It is likely to increase on the day of Akshay Tritiya. Last year, on Saturday, April 22, on the day of Akshay Tritiya, the rate of ten grams of pure gold was Rs 62,315 including 3 percent GST. Compared to last year's Akshay Tritiya, the price of gold has increased by Rs 11,400 without GST. There is a good investment opportunity for customers. Gold rates have doubled in five years. Some ornament shop owners have started booking gold coins and jewellery. Its delivery will be given on Akshay Tritiya. There are more than 2,000 shops and more than 30 showrooms in Nagpur city. Various schemes are being introduced to attract customers. On this day people also buy gold as an investment. Traders estimate that there will be a business of more than Rs 50 crore on this day.

Due to the increasing demand of customers, construction businessmen have started huge discounts, attractive payment plans and other schemes. Due to government policy and low interest rates on home loans, it is expected that this year also a positive picture will be seen in the real estate sector during the auspicious time of Akshay Tritiya. The inclination of people to buy electronic items and vehicles has increased during auspicious times. It is estimated that on this day citizens will purchase electronic items taking advantage of various schemes.