Buttler praises RR's HPC, Talegaon

Jos was highly impressed with the world-class facilities at the HPC and acknowledged the tireless efforts behind creating and maintaining this elite training center. In a memorable moment, he inaugurated a room dedicated in his name, marking his deep connection with the facility and its vision for nurturing future talent. A particularly special part of the visit was the inauguration of Jos Buttler’s Area in the HPC museum, where the trophies and equipment he has generously donated over the years have been displayed. His contributions have not only enriched the facility but have also provided inspiration and tangible support to young and aspiring cricketers.

Jos also took the opportunity to step onto the field, playing a few balls with the Lil Champs, the IMSE tribal kids’ cricket team. The young cricketers were thrilled to bowl to and bat alongside the England captain, making it an unforgettable experience for them. Additionally, Jos inspected the pitches at the HPC, taking a keen interest in the training conditions and infrastructure.

During his visit, Buttler was treated to a special performance by students of Innovative Minds School of Excellence (IMSE) at the HPC, which he acknowledged with warmth and appreciation.