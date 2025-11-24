BVM emerge chess champ

BVM Civil Lines scored total of 27 points to win the title. BVM Trimurti Nagar scored overall 26 points stood second comprising of players Riddhi Agrawal, Nihaansha Khode, Anvika Ghodeswar and Vihaan Deshmukh. BVM Ashti with 24 points completed an all BVM dominance winning the third spot. BVM Ashit was represented by Anurag Bagdi, Rekhi Chandak, Manas Karnase and Swara Rahul Gandhi.

Secretary, Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti Nagpur Pankaj Rughwani was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Prominently present on the dias were director of Modern School Amit Yenurkar, CA Gaurav Jaipuriya, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas. Modern School principal Rupali Dey and chief arbiter Shri Shiva Iyer.

Earlier, in the morning session, the event was inaugurated by social worker Virendra Kukreja. In addition to the cash prizes, trophies were distributed to top scores in Under-7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 Age groups.

Chief Arbiter IA Shiva Iyer smooth conducted the event with the assistance from FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Bharti Dhote, SNA Prayas Amabde, SNA Shishir Indurkar,m SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Swati Kumbhalkar, SNA Ninad Jain, NA Prathamesh Machave and Arun Kushwah.