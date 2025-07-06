BVM teams reign supreme

The tournament was conducted in rapid format with a 15-minute base time and 10-second increment per move, challenging players to think quickly and act decisively. The prizes were distributed at the hands of Superintendent, Central GST & Working President of Chess Association Nagpur S.S.Soman while GIIS Nagpur principal Nidhi Gupta presided over the function. Organising secretary and secretary Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas and Chief Arbiter, FA Shiva Iyer were prominently present on the occasion.