BVM teams reign supreme

The primary boys from BVM, Trimurti Nagar branch emerged champions with 27 points in their credit. The winning team was represented by Akshal Kamdar, Vihaan Deshmukh, Prayag Hazare and Vihaan Gadewar.

Centre Point School, Dabha finished second with 26 points. The team comprised Kushagra Paliwal, Aradhya Sharma, Rishank Bhartiya and Parth Gupta. In the primary girls section, BVM, Civil Lines emerged title winners with 24.5 points. The team consisted of Vedika Pal, Swara Gurve, Mehu Dudadhe and Saanvi Asawa.

CPS, Dabha girls too collected 24.5 points to finish second. The team included Saahna Chandak, Rudra Thawali, Myraah Arora and Nikita Vazirani. In the High School boys category, CPS Dabha garnered 27.5 points to win the title. Arush Chitre, Sanskar Gaigore, Sthanu Pal and Siddhart Nair were the team members.

Narayana Vidyalayam made it to the second spot with 27 points. The team had Shaunak Badore, Tanmay Karkar, Amitav Ramteke and Abhijit Ranade.

In high school girls section, Narayana Vidyalayam and CPS Amravati took top two positions.

In individual category, Kushagra Paliwal claimed the title from the boys section while Vedika Pal of BVM of BVM Civil Lines won the title while in high school boys and girls sections, Siddhant Gawai of SVPS and Himani Jethwani of CPS Dabha emerged champions, respectively.

In boys section, Dishank Bajaj of MKH Sancheti Public School won the title and Rachit Agrawal of CPS, Wardhaman Nagar finished second. In girls category, Kanisha Shriwas of BVM, Ashti won the crown while Sonal Mirani finished second. Dr Vivek Sahu, sports officer, Raisoni Business School, was the chief guest of the prize distribution function.

School staff worked hard for the success of the competition.