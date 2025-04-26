CACLB committee visits MOIL mines

The delegation comprised B.K. Bhatia, Director General (FIMI); Shri Kunal Rawat, National Secretary (AITUC); and Member Coordinators Sanjay Dabi, Deputy CLC (Central), Nagpur (Addl. Charge); Subhra J. Mazumdar, Deputy CLC (C), Jabalpur; and Prasant Pajai, RLC, Nagpur.

During their visit, the committee actively interacted with contractual workers at the mining sites to understand their working conditions and assess the on-ground implementation of various welfare initiatives. The team closely examined the facilities and support systems provided to contract labourers, ensuring they align with statutory and regulatory frameworks.

Extensive efforts were undertaken by CACLB committee as they visited MOIL’s opencast & underground mines, interacting with the dedicated MOIL workforce and various trade unions operating within the company. The dialogue focused on reinforcing labour welfare, addressing concerns, and strengthening the ongoing efforts for the well-being of contractual workers.