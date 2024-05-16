Camp organised to attract newcomers towards sports

The inaugural programme of the free summer sports camp was held on Wednesday evening at the basketball ground of sports complex. Secretary of Maharashtra Table Tennis Association Dr Ashutosh Potnis inaugurated the camp. Sports and Physical Education Department director Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, principal of Ghulam Nabi Azad College of Physical Education Dr. Vivekananda Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni, Dr. Manoj Atvkar were present. In this camp, newcomers and other players will get training in athletics, badminton, yoga, martial arts, gymnastics, basketball, table tennis. About 80 to 100 players in the age group of 5 to 15 years have participated in this camp.

After each game session, the players are given information about nutrition and physical and mental fitness. SAI athletics coach Sayali Waghmare, SAI badminton coach Jayendra Dhole, Sports Devyani Donge for yoga, Vijay Ghichare for martial arts, Yug Bahadur Chhetri for gymnastics, NIS basketball coach Smita Bakre and Deepak Kanetkar for table tennis are guiding the campers. .

The main objective behind this project is to give a platform to the budding players to develop their love for the game and become good players. Participating athletes will get basic knowledge of seven sports in this camp. Apart from this, all the players will be given information about sports injuries, how to deal with mental stress and diet. All players will get a chance to play seven games. On the last day of the camp, a battery test will be conducted for the players and the progress of the players will be reported to their parents. Apart from this, certificates will also be given to the participating campers.

Archana Kottewar, coordinator of the sports camp, conducted the proceedings while Sayali Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks. .