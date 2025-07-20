CAN celebrates International Chess Day

The CAN in association with G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation & MKH Sancheti Group organised Nagpur District Amateur Selection Chess Tournament coinciding with the International Chess Day at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road, Near MIDC Police Station, Nagpur. In all 196 participants are participating in the event which includes 77 FIDE rated players. The event is being played in 9 rounds.

Apart from cash Prizes sponsored by MKH Sancheti Group for top 10 winners, trophies and medals shall also be distributed . FA Sagar Sakhare is the chief arbiter for the event being assisted by FA Bharti Dhote, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Akash Rewatkar and Prathamesh Machave.