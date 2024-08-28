'Capital Punishment for Rapists': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Vows for New Law, Warns of Protest If Governor Delays Approval

After a violent protest and 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP over the rape-murder case of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will pass a Bill in assembly within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. "For this, there is only one punishment- to hang till death," Mamata Banerjee on rape case.

Mamata said that the bill on anti-rape laws will be passed during the special assembly session within 10 days and will send this Bill to the Governor for approval. She said if Governor CV Ananda Bose does not approve the bill then the party workers sit outside Raj Bhavan in Delhi to stage a protest. "This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's statement came against the recent case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s hospital on August 9. Referring to the 12-hour Bengal Bandh call given by the BJP on Wednesday, the CM said the saffron party was resorting to vandalism and that its workers were attacking the police.

“"We have dedicated this day to the RG Kar doctor. We want justice but BJP today called for a bandh. They don't want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal,” she said. “"We don't support this bandh....BJP never demanded the resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur...We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally), I salute the police for handling the situation well," she added.