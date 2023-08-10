CAs participate in walkathon

Speaking on the occasion chairman of the branch, CA Sanjay Agrawal said that ICAI, Nagpur has organised this walkathon to promote fitness among its members and this would be a regular feature at the branch. He also welcomed all the participants.

In the Walkathon, around 250 Chartered Accountants & Students participated. The route for the walkathon was from Near CP Club Civil Lines to and back. The event received a very good response from all the members, students.

The event was supported by Indian Medical College, Department of Nagpur Police, Jhulelal Runners Academy (OCR North) and Nagpur Runners & Riders.

Prominently present on the occasion were CA Akshay Gulhane, CA Dinesh Rathi, CA Swaroopa Wazalwar, CA Sanjay Agrawal, CA Abhijit Kelkar, RCM, CA. Jiten Saglani, CA. Deepak Jethwani, CA. Ajay Vaswani, CA Trupti Bhattad, past chairmen CA OS Bagdia, CA Satish Sarda, CA Sandeep Jotwani, Dr. Amit Jhavrani, Mitesh Rambhia, Dr Satkar Pawar and others.