CDS gymnasts overall champs

As many as 25 schools participated in the competition that was inaugurated by NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Secretary of Maharashtra State Physical Education Teachers Associaiton Vishal Loikhande, Adv. Gouri Deshmukh, joint secretary of Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastic Association Deepak Barad and treasurer of Nagpur District Gymnastic Association Mangesh Mandlekar also grace the occasion.

Dr Padmakar Charmode, Yogesh Diman, Mangesh Shirshikar and others attended the prize distribution function.

Results

U-8 boys: Adhyan Kumbharghare, Garvik Yevle, Ved Akhre

U-8 girls: Gunj Rane, Sanvi Dongarkar, Sharvi Tatkare

U-10 boys: Aarav Mohril, Shreyas Rangari, Shounak Deshmukh

U-10 girls: Vasundhada Hiwase, Rahinya Gulane, Rozlin Fule

U-12 boys: Pratham Gaidhane, Jayakrut Suchak, Samar Wankar

U-12 girls: Aradhya Lakh, Iia Chandak, Anvisha Rathi.