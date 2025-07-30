CENSPORTS 2025 kicks off

Dr. Anil Karwande, an eminent educationist, sports promoter, and recipient of several prestigious awards graced the occasion. He was welcomed by principal of CPS AB Perveen Cassad, and Head of Sports Department Chetak Khedikar.

In his address, Dr. Karwande spoke about the true essence of competition, highlighting how sports instill discipline, perseverance, humility, and teamwork. He encouraged students to view victories and defeats alike as valuable lessons that shape their character and prepare them for life beyond the field.

A symbolic balloon release marked the official opening of the meet, as dignitaries and athletes celebrated the unity, discipline, and joy that sports bring.

Futsal results

Residency School beat Jamli English School by 7-0; Jain International school beat Edify School Nagpur 3-0, St.Joseph Convent ,Fetri beat Centre Point School, Katol Road by 5-3, Centre Point School,International beat Bhavan's Koradi 3-0, Centre Point School,Wardhaman Nagar Beat Bhavan's Ashti by 4-3, Delhi Public School, Kamptee beat Residency School Nagpur by 3-2, Jain International School beat Centre Point Dabha by 2-1 in tie breaker,