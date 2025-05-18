CGST holds Cycle Marathon

The marathon was flagged off by Chief Commissioner, CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Nagpur Zone KC Johny at 7:00 am. On this occasion Dr. Amit Samarth, a renowned international cyclist graced the event as guest of honour.

The departmental officers led by Nilkanth Shelke, ADG, DGGI Nagpur participated in large numbers in the cycle marathon. Also, citizens from Nagpur also joined in the event to show support to this initiative undertaken by CGST Nagpur Zone. The program was organised by Mukul Patil, Additional Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur.