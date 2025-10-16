Chaubey Warriors win T20 cricket title

The tournaemnt organised in collaboration with Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association, were played at the Veterinary College ground located at Seminary Hills.

Chaubey Warriors, batting first, scored 172 for six in their 20 overs. Abhishek Shukla top-scored with 43, while Vibhas contributed an unbeaten 25. Chasing a target of 173, the OTB Warriors managed only 115 for six in 20 overs. Captain Bhushan Joshi scored 22, Shailesh Hemke 28, and Mohammad Shahid Shanu 22. Player of the Match was awarded to Abhishek Shukla, while Player of the Tournament was awarded to Sanket Asare. Advocate Faizan Shaikh was the tournament's best wicketkeeper.

MLA Dr. Nitin Raut was present during the final match. Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association secretary Anil Kotangle, Advocate Nilesh Jangid, Advocate Nitesh Samundre, Advocate Chaitanya Buti, Advocate Anil Thakre, Kumar Masram, Shiv Chhatrapati award-winning senior players Praveen Ughade, Bhagwat Yadav, Satish Pali, senior sports journalists Kishore Bagde, Hemant Sherki, Subhash Urkude, and Nilesh Tembhurne were present at the prize distribution ceremony.