Chawla-Dino advance

Nagpur, Dec 23

Ajit Chawla and his partner Dino recorded a victory over their opponents to enter the next round in the ongoing snicket tournament hosted by Gondwana Club, Nagpur in memory of Late Raibahadur Madhavlal Tulsidas Parikh.

Chawla and Dino got the better of Kunal Mehta-Sameer Bhartia pair 81-33 in a one-sided affair.

In another matches , Anand Rai-Abhishek Thakur won back-to-back matches. First, they outplayed Aashish Mehadia-Deepak Maheshwari 94-63 and then in another match, the duo recorded 113-75 victory over Karan Goenka-Gaurav Agrawal.

