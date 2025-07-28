Chess fraternity lauds Divya's historic feat

'Congratulations to Divya! What Divya has achieved is truly unique. She became the first Indian woman to win the World Cup, qualify for the Candidates, and at the same time win the Grandmaster title. She showed tremendous determination and proved her versatility throughout the tournament. Best wishes to her for the Candidates tournament!

- Sankalp Gupta, Grandmaster

'Divya started her chess career in tournaments organised by NDCA. So this moment is special for the entire chess family, for chess lovers and for Nagpur, for NDCA. This is a wonderful moment for the country! On behalf of NDCA, heartiest congratulations to Divya and her family for this unparalleled achievement.'

KK Baart, Secretary NDCA.

Nagpur's daughter Divya Deshmukh has brought glory to Nagpur, Maharashtra and the country. This is the result of her tireless hard work, consistency and determination. The talent she has shown since childhood and the success she has achieved today is inspiring for the entire youth. Heartiest congratulations to her, her parents and coaches for this wonderful success. Best wishes for a bright future!

- Sandip Joshi, MLC

'Divya has brought honour to the country along with the entire Deshmukh family. It is a proud moment for all of us. We will give her a grand welcome and celebration when she returns to Nagpur.'

- Dr. Smita Deshmukh Cardiologist, Divya's aunt

'Divya's parents have made a great sacrifice and contribution to her success. While Koneru Humpy has vast experience, Divya won the title on the strength of her aggressive play. We will organize a grand felicitation ceremony as soon as our champion arrives in Nagpur.'

- Sachchidanand Soman, chess officials

'Divya is a fighter. After taking chess lessons from Rahul Joshi, the late Ishwar Ramteke and Gurupreet Maras in her childhood, Divya came to me for training for a year in 2012. I had said at that time that this girl would make it to the 'top ten' players in the world. In 2019, she even competed with me in a tournament in Goa. This success of hers is very big. I can assure you that she will also win the Candidates tournament in the future.'

- Anup Deshmukh, International Master, Divya's coach

Heartiest congratulations to Divya! Divya has not only become the youngest Women's World Cup winner but has also achieved the prestigious Grandmaster title — a truly remarkable feat. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jitendra Deshmukh and Dr. Namratha Deshmukh, proud parents of Divya, for their extraordinary dedication and sacrifices in shaping her journey to success.

Bhushan Shriwas, CAN secretary