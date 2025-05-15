Chitre wins rapid chess crown

The event was organized by the Vishvesvaraya National Institute of Technology & Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation in association with Chess Association Nagpur. The event was sponsored by Vishvaraj Environment Pvt Ltd. and recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

In all, 5 players namely CM Arush Chitre, FM Aakash Dalvi, FM Vaibhav Raut, Suddhant Gawai and Dishank Bajaj finished on top with 8 points to their credit from 9 rounds. On application of tie break Arush was declared winner. FM Aakash Dalvi got the runners up position while FM Vaibhav Raut achieved the third position. Siddhant Gawai and Dishank Bajaj were placed 4th and 5th respectively based on their tie break scores. Similarly, seven players namely Nameet Chavan, FM Gaurang Bagwe, Vaibhav Nema, FM Priyanshu Patil, Nihaan Pohane, Sanskar Gaigore and FM Suyog Wagh were tied on 7.5 points and were placed from 6th to 12th based on their tie break scores.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of director of VNIT Prof Prem Lal Patel. Director MKH Sancheti Public School Amit Yenurkar and the president VNIT Alumni Association Uday Kamat were the guests of honour. Associate Dean Student Activities & Sports VNIT Prof. Gali Hemchandra, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas , Dr. Ajinkya Bakshi, Bhooshan Rajpathak, Sunil Bhat, were prominently present on the occasion. MCA obserer committee member S.S.Soman conducted the proceedings and proposed vote of thanks.

Winner CM Arush Chitre got richer by Rs. 45,000 and an attractive trophy. runners up FM Aakash Dalvi got Rs. 31, 000 as cash prize and a runners up Trophy. FM Vaibhav Raut netted Rs. 20,000 and trophy.

Organisers got tremendous response from chess playing fraternity with 476 players enrolling for the event.

A team of arbiters led by FA Shiva Iyer, IA Sonal Tambi, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shishir Indurkar, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Akash Rewatkar, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Aman Sahu, SNA Akash Punde and Prathamesh Machave took care of the conduction of the event.