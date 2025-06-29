City athletes for intl masters meet

In the female category the athletes include Shashi mane, Sulekha Jachak, Gayatri Ghatbandhe, Usha kurekar, Vanmala Kapse, Rita Mehta, Varsha Shelke and Supriya lade and Malu Shirpurkar. whereas in the men’s category the sole athlete is Dhyanshwar Shirpurkar.

Nagpur District Masters Athletic Association president Helen Joseph, vice presidents Dr.Vivek Awsare and SK Yadav, SR Pillai, secretary Sudhakar Patil, joint secretary Ishwar Deshmukh and executive members Vishakha Tamke, Dhabekar, Burade , Indira Bhoyer have wished their best wishes to the athletes for the meet with a promise they will excel in the meet and come with flying colors and make Nagpur Association and city proud.