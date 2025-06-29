City boxers win medals

Anant Deshmukh won gold medal in (63-66 kg) category and Samiksha Singh (50-52 kg) and Ishwari Yewle won bronze medals in (75 kg) category. Anant Deshmukh defeated Natik (Haryana) 5-0 in the final to win the gold medal and booked his place for the international tournament to be held in China from August 15 to 30. Anant Deshmukh and Samiksha Singh recently represented India at the International Asian (U-17) Boxing Championship held in Jordan. Anant Deshmukh is training under the guidance of Ganesh Purohit at Diovisional Sports Complex whereas Samiksha Singh is training under the guidance of Neetu Madam at Delhi Sports School, Delhi and Ishwari Yewale is training under the guidance of Tambe Sir at Reshambagh, Nagpur.