City cheers as Divya become new 'chess queen'

Behind Divya’s success lies not just her talent and skill, but also the immense sacrifices made by her parents. Divya’s mother, Dr. Namrata Deshmukh, is a gynecologist, while her father, Dr. Jitendra Deshmukh, works at a government medical college. At one point, Dr. Namrata used to run her own clinic. However, in a tough and life-altering decision, she shut down her practice to dedicate more time to support Divya’s chess career. She made this sacrifice solely to help her daughter chase her dreams and reach new heights.

Chess is an individual sport, and it often requires players to travel extensively across the country and abroad for competitions. In such a scenario, the unwavering support of parents becomes crucial. At every step of Divya’s journey, her mother played a vital role. For each tournament, either her father or mother accompanied her like a shadow. Due to her father’s demanding schedule, this responsibility often fell on her mother.

Today, Divya Deshmukh is not just the World Chess Champion but also the embodiment of a family that believes in the power of parental sacrifice and support. Her historic achievement has brought great pride to both Nagpur and the entire state of Maharashtra.

'Divine moment for Deshmukh family'

When media visited Divya’s home in Shankar Nagar, no one was present. Her mother was with her, while her father was at the medical college fulfilling his duties. Divya’s aunt, who received the media, described this moment as a divine one for the Deshmukh family and the country. Neighbors expressed immense pride in the quiet, humble girl from their locality who had now become a world champion.