City fencers win bronze medals

All the individual medal winners have been selected for the nationals to be held at Nashik from July 5 to 7. The players attribute the credit of their success to parents and coaches Rahul Mandavkar, SagarBhagar and Avessh Somkuwar.President of Nagpur District Fencing Association Ajay Sontakke, secretary Mohammad Shoaib and treasurer Suresh HAzar ehave congratulated the fencers.