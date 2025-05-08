City lad Khode State U-7 chess champ

In the ninth round of the open group competition held at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road, Nihansh defeated Riyansh Pitale of Pune in 50-move battle to collect 8.5 points and an average of 50 bucols cut points to win the title. Nihansh is studying in the second standard at Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Trimurti Nagar Branch and practices under the guidance of Gurpreet Singh. Kavish Bhatt of Pune defeated Ivan Dubey of Mumbai City to finish second with 8.5 points (48.5 bucols cut). Nishwant Ramkumar of Pune defeated his city colleague Mihir Devlekar to claim third place with 7 points. The winner and runners-up of the competition were given trophies and cash prizes. The prizes of the competition were distributed by MCA secretary Niranjan Godbole, former chess player Adv Gaurav Konde. On the occasion, tournament director Prakash Kunte, Kunte Chess Academy Director Mrinalini Kunte Aurangabadkar, Chief Arbiter IA Vinita Shrotri and Shraddha Vinchwekar and other dignitaries were present