City master athletes bring laurels

The commendable part of our athletes is they all secured place in first six in the meet. Varsha Shelke got bronze in 4x100 relay, Usha Kurekar secured fourth place in 1500 mtrs run and 5th place in hammer throw. Another athlete Vanmala Kapse bagged silver in shotput whereas Supriya Lad clinched the bronze in 5 km walk. Shashi Mane secured 4th place in 100 & 200 mtrs and 5th place in Long Jump.

NDAA president Helen Joseph, general secretary Sudhakar Patil, joint secretary Ishwar Deshmukh, Dr.Vivek Awsare, Shardha Naidu, SK Yadav, S Dhabekar, Burade, Vishaka Tamke congratulated the athletes for the remarkable performance in the meet.