City players in State sepak takraw team

The selected players are Mohd. Saad, Mohd. Mohtasim, Syed Umar, Mohd. Junaid (all from Anjuman Hami-E-Islam Academy, Nagpur ) and Darshan Darpure ( St. Paul Academy, Nagpur).

These promising athletes will first attend a 7-day training camp at Balewadi, Pune, where they will undergo rigorous coaching to prepare for the national-level tournament. Post training, the team will depart for Patna on May 3 to participate in the prestigious games.

The selection of these young players has brought immense joy and pride to their schools and the local sports community. Their coaches and mentors have expressed confidence in their ability to perform exceptionally and bring laurels to the state.

NDSTA president Vipin Kamdar, secretary Dr. Yogendra Pande , treasurer Javed Rana, Dr. Devendra Wankhede, Anees Raza, Dr. Amrita Pande, Dr. Amit Kanwar wished best luck to the players.