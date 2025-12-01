City players shine at international Racketlon event

Racketlon, a unique multisport event combining table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis, saw participation from top athletes across the country and abroad. Representing Nagpur, Dumasia and Bhati made their mark with multiple podium finishes across categories.

The duo clinched the gold medal in the men’s open doubles (C Category), showcasing exceptional teamwork and versatility across all four racket sports. Their winning streak continued as they secured the bronze Medal in the men’s doubles 50 category. Individually, both players also excelled in their respective singles events.

Homiyar Dumasia bagged a bronze Medal in the men’s Singles 50 category. Manish Bhati earned a silver ,edal in the men’s singles 55 category, adding to Nagpur’s medal tally.

Their impressive performance has brought pride to the city and highlighted Nagpur’s growing presence in the national racket sports circuit.