City shuttlers Rutva, Ridheema, Krisha-Nishika in finals

Diffusion Engineers Limited presents Yonex-Sunrise 1st Under-19 Maharashtra State Selection Badminton Tournament 2025 organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) at Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy, Besa-Pipla Road, Ganga Vihar-II, Besa, here on Friday.

In the boyus semis, Rutva defeated his city mate Pranay Gadewar (NGP) 21-8, 21-18 to enter the final. He will take on Dev Ruparelia of Palghar who shocked top seed Aditya Tripathi of Pune 21-17, 21-18.

In the girls section, Ridheema Sarpate overcame Safa Shaikh of Pune (21-9, 3-1 ) who retired hurt in the second game. In another semi-final,Yutika Chavan defeated Prakriti Sharma (BOR) 22-20, 21-13.

In the girls doubles, Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe duo defeated Shravni Patil (NSK) and Yashasvee Kale ( PN) 21-8, 21-18 to enter the final. Krisha Soni eying another tile when in the company of Aditya Tripathi (PN) she entered mixed doubles final defeating Yashraj Kadam and Ananya Agrawal (PN) 21-14 21-17 . The finals will be played on Saturday from 12.30 pm onwards followed by prize distribution function.

Results (all semis)

Boys: Dev Ruparelia (PAL) bt S-1 Aditya Tripathi (PN) 21-17, 21-18 ; Rutva Sajwan (NGP) bt Pranay Gadewar (NGP) 21-8 21-18 .Girls: Yutika Chavan (PN) bt Prakriti Sharma (BOR) 22-20, 21-13 ; Ridheema Sarpate (NGP) bt Safa Shaikh (PN) 21-9, 3-1 Ret..

Boys doubles: Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar (TH) bt Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli (BAMU)- Yash Dhembare (TH) 21-18, 21-9 ; Om Gavandi- Sanidhya Ekade (TH) bt Avadhut Kadam and Ojas Joshi (PN) 21-19, 17-21, 21-16 .

Girls doubles: Shravani Walekar (NSK) Taarini Suri (GM) bt Aditi Gawade (TH)-Yutika Chavan (PN) 21-12, 21-15 ; Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe (NGP) bt Shravni Patil ( NSK)- Yashasvee Kale ( PN) 21-8, 21-18

Mixed doubles: Sarvesh Yadav (TH) and Shravani Walekar (NSK) bt Sanidhya Ekade and Aditi Gawade (TH) 21-13, 21-14 ; Aditya Tripathi (PN) - Krisha Soni (NGP) bt def. Yashraj Kadam and Ananya Agrawal (PN) 21-14 21-17 .