City Sports beat Eagle Club 3-1

For City Sports, Mohammad Ahtesham (60th minute), Sohrab Akhtar (70th minute), and Krish Raimwar (90 4 minute) scored one goal each to play a key role in the victory. For Eagle Sports, Tony Gharjale scored the lone goal in the 59th minute.

During the match, City Sports players Ahtesham (39th minute) and Sagar Yadav (90 3 minute) were shown yellow cards, while Tony of Eagle Sports received a warning in the 39th minute. Meanwhile, in the Senior Division Football Championship, Excite Play defeated Friends Sports Academy 2–0. Hasnain Ansari scored both goals for Excite Play in the 30th and 80th minutes to seal a comfortable win. During the match, the referee cautioned Friends Sports players Pranay in the 11th minute and Ganesh in the 56th minute.