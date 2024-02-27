City to host ITF women's tourney from March 3

Women’s Tennis Tournament (W35 Nagpur) in the city from March 3 to 10 at its Ram Nagar court. Addressing media persons at SJAN office on Tuesday, tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and tournament secretryVijay Naidu said the Women’s ITF $25000 will be hosted by NDHTA under the auspices of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and All India Tennis Association. The title sponsor for this tournament is Maha Urja. This is the second time NDHTA has bagged this tournament after having successfully hosted in 2022. Players will be coming from around the world who

are in the top 200 and top 300 rankings of WTA. Amongst Indian players Rutuja Bhosale, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Srivalli Bhamedipatti will be competing for top honors.

President Kumar Kale of NDHTA has said this event is a showpiece for the city of

Nagpur, and has put the city on the global tennis circuit. NDHTA team is working hard round the clock to prepare for the tournament. The qualifying draw will be played on March 3 and 4 whereas the main draw matches will be played between MArch 4 and 10. The tournament supervisor

Sheetal Iyer, a top-level ITF official who will be assisted by a team of six chair

umpires. The qualifying draw is of 32 players and the main draw will also be of

32 players. Hotel Centre Point is the official hotel partner and Jaika Motors is the

official transport partner. Divisional Commissioner Nagpur Vijaylaxmi

Bidari, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal and ZP CEO Saumya Sharma will attend the inaugural function to be held on March 3 at 5 pm.