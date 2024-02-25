City veteran athletes bring laurels

the 44th Masters Athletic Nationals Meet held at Chhatrapati Stadium Panchwati, Pune.

Around 2500 athletes comprising of men and women from 27 states competed in age categories from 30 to 106 in the meet. Athletes from Nagpur district representing the Maharashtra state contingent showcased the

laudable performance by contributing around 20 medals for the state in the meet.

The Maharashtra contingent clinched the first position in the March Past competition in the

meet. Recently the athletes were felicitated in the function. The Nagpur district executive body

president Helen Joseph, secretary Sudhakar Patil, working president Dr.Ashok kapta,

vice president Dr.Vivek Awsare, joint secretary Ishwar Deshmukh and SK Yadav congratulated

all the proud winners of Nagpur district.

Maharashtra won bronze medal in 4x100 mtrs relay. The relay team comprised with Renu Sidhu and Binata. Renu Sidhu also was a member of 4 x 400 mtrs relay team which bagged the

gold medal in the 40 category

Medal winners

Binita Kumar (40 80 mtrs hurdle bronze), Renu Sidhu (45 5000 mtrs run gold and steeple

chase gold), Sharda Bhoyar (45 steeple chase silver and 5000 kms walk silver),

Sardha Naidu (50 bronze medals in high jump and 80mtrs hurdle), Poornima Satyanarayan (59 5000 kms walk bronze),and Shashi Mane (long jump silver and 80 mtrs hurdle bronze).

Abdul Farukh (40 10000 mtrs run silver), Dutta Sonawale (40 10000 run bronze and Ravindran Balpande (45 10000 run bronze medal).