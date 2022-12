City's Afliya bags gold medal

In the above 80 kg category, Who became first-ever Maharashtra boxer to win a medal at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Jordan knocked out Akola's Priyanka Khandare 63-9 when the referee stopped the contest.

The other winners in various weight categories include Priyanka Shirsade (Jalgaon), Janhavi Waghmare (Mumbai), Divya Bache (Akola), Rishika Hole (Satata), Ankita Gupta (Mumbai suburban dist), Ankita Gupta (Mumbai suburban dist), Poonam Kaithwas (Akola), Rajana Rajbhar (Mumbai suburban dist), Sneha Shelar (Mumbai suburban dist), Rutuja Kale (Pune), Vidhi Rawal (Akola), Sakshi Gaidhani (Akola) and Alfiya Pathan (Nagpur).

Results ( All finals)

45-48 kg: Priyanka Shirsade (Jalgaon) bt Pratiksha Parchake (Wardha); 48 to 50 kg: Janhavi Waghmare (Mumbai) bt Yashashri Dhanawade (Satara), 50 to 52 kg Divya Bache (Akola) bt Aarya Kulkarni (Pune), 521to 54 kg: Rishika Hole (Satata) bt Chaitanshy Shah (Mumbia suburban dist), 54 to 57 kg: Ankita Gupta (Mumbai suburban dist ) bt Neha Mhatre (Palghar), 57 to 60 kg: Poonam Kaithwas (Akola) bt Sakshi Kadam (Mumbia dist), 60 to 63 kg: Rajana Rajbhar (Mumbai suburban dist) bt Sayali Ahire (Nashik), 63 to 66 kg: Sneha Shelar (Mumbai suburban dist) bt Rutuja Jahdav (Aurangabad) , 66 to 70 kg: Rutuja Kale (Pune) bt Mitika Gunele (Mumbai suburban dist), 70 kg to 75 kg: Vidhi Rawal (Akola) bt Yeshashri Sakhare (Gadchiroli) 75 to 81 kg: Sakshi Gaidhani (Akola) bt Vedantika Potekar (Satara), Above 81 kg: Alfiya Pathan (Nagpur) bt Priyanka Khandare (Akola) .