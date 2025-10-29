City's Arjun-Nihit pair enters semis

Arjun Mansingka-Nihit Murarka defeated Raghav Gupta- Rishi Chaudhary 4-0, 4-2. On the tournament the Indore boys are giving a tough fight to Maharashtra players, and in girls it is an all-Maharashtra show with Pune and Nagpur girls fighting it out in the semi-finals. In girls doubles finals, Meera & Rhea will face off against Mohak Kulkarni and Asmi Pitre.

The cyclone in Andhra Pradesh threatens to upset the tournament more than anything else. But hopefully the ground maintenance team will be able to provide good surfaces for the battle to go on. Twin sisters Meera and Rhea went past their opponents in singles and doubles. Nagpur girls Surmayee, Sharvari, Devashree fought hard, but on the day, their opponents were stronger. In boys singles, Jaipur lad Tejasav Meel will take on Merest Girdhani (Indore) and Advait Gund (Pune) will fight with Garv Malpani (Indore).

Results

Boys singles (QF): Tejasav Meel beat Yadnesh Totade 8-2, Meeresh Girdhani beat Vihaan Saxena 8-5, Advait Gund beat Hitarath Surana 8-4, Garv Malpani beat Vihaan Pondge 8-5

Girls (QF): Rhea Bangale beat Surmayee Sathe 8-5, Asmi Pitre beat Mohak Kulkarni 8-2, Manasvi Fuke beat Sharvari Shrirame 8-2

Girls doubles (semis) Meer Bangale-Rhea Bangale beat Vaanya Aanya Agarwal- Surmayee Sathe 4-1, 4-2; Devashree Dagwar- Sharvari Shrirame beat Asmi Pitre- Mohak Kulkarni 4-2,4-0

Boys doubles (semis): Meeresh Girdhani -Hitarath Surana beat Garv Malpani & Trishir Dhawan4-5(7-5), 4-2, 10-4, Arjun Mansingka-Nihit Murarka beat Raghav Gupta- Rishi Chaudhary 4-0, 4-2; Advait Gund- Soham Ghodke beat Neev Bhansali-Manvendra Trivedi 1-47, 4-1, 10-2; Yadnesh Totade-Tejasav Meel beat Balkrishna Verma- Vivaan Parikh 4-1, 4-1