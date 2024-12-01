City's Daksh achieves historic feat on his 18th birthday

The event saw participation from 3,500 athletes representing 52 countries, with Daksh being the youngest competitor. The minimum age requirement for the race is 18, and coincidentally, Daksh turned 18 on December 1, the very day of the competition, making him eligible to compete.

In the race that began this morning, Daksh completed the grueling 3.9 km sea swim in 1. 34. 28 hours. He followed it with a 180 km cycling segment, which he completed in 6. 40. 26 hours, and finished the 42 km marathon in 5. 36.16 seconds. With a total time of 14 hours, 14 minutes, and 40 seconds, Daksh successfully completed this challenging full-distance race, creating history.

Daksh’s mother, Ekta Khante, a yoga instructor, expressed her joy and pride in his achievement. She credited his success to Dr. Amit Samarth, Director of Miles and Milers, along with Yash Sharma of Endu Sports, and Shashikant Chande, who provided valuable guidance and support.

His father, Amol Khante, shared that Daksh grew up in an adventurous environment and has participated in mountaineering expeditions, including a trek to Everest base camp. Daksh completed his mountaineering course with an ‘A’ grade. Although he aspired to compete in the Ironman race earlier, he was ineligible due to age restrictions. Over the past year, he trained rigorously to enhance his physical fitness and mental resilience.

Despite preparing for his 12th-grade board exams, where he achieved merit, and securing admission to IIT Jabalpur, Daksh remained dedicated to his goal. His focus and determination paid off as he successfully completed the race. “We are incredibly proud of him,” said Amol Khante.

Daksh is receiving accolades from all quarters for his historic accomplishment. He humbly attributes his success to his parents, friends, and coaches, whose unwavering support and encouragement were instrumental in his journey.