City's Duble to conquer Gibraltar Strait in Spain

Jayant has previously swam Palk Strait (India-Sri Lanka), Catalina Channel (USA), English Channel (England), and North Channel (Northern Ireland), earning accolades for Nagpur globally. Since 2008 Beijing Olympics, Sea swimming was included in Olympics. Jayant's Gibraltar swim experience will aid his preparation for the upcoming 2028 US Olympics. Taking into consideration of Jayant's international sea swimming expeditions and achievements, Maharashtra Govt has honored Jayant with Shivchhatrapati State Sports Award in the category of Adventure Sea Swimming. Jayant is currently pursuing MPEd at Jyotiba College, Nagpur, and practices for his swimming at National Institute of Swimming, Nagpur & Juhu Beach, Mumbai under Dr. Jaiprakash Duble & Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale.