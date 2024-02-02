City's Ghode, Khobragade excel in swimming

Pune’s Munira and Nagpur’s Parnal Borse. In athletics that was held at the synthetic track of

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Ravi Nagar, Mumbai City’s Suleman took

the top honours. Nagpur’s Sandesh Kolhe and Kuldeep Marwate followed him to the second and third place respectively.

Badminton title was won by Raigarh’s Mansi Bapat. She defeated Sumedha Sonwane of Pune. Monu Randiwe of Amravati finished third. In skating, Shraddha Nikam of Raigarh emerged champ while her district-mate Preksha

Ghewadi followed her to second spot. Third place was bagged by Roshan Charlie of Nagpur.

President of Special Olympics India (Maharashtra)Medha Somaiya was chief guest of the closing ceremony. DrBhagwan Talware, DrSiddharth Gaikwad, DrJaiprakash Duble, KishorBhoyar, Kashmira Bhat, DrAsma Kazi, Jitendra Dhole, Umesh Warjukar, Suhasini Kshirsagar, Vinod Dhoble were among those present.

Sanjay Lunge conducted the proceedings while Vishal Naik proposed a vote of thanks.

Bharati Marathe, AshokNangre, Ashok Jadhav, Santosh Pathare, Ashish Deshpande, Bhushan Maidule, RajeshBhamkar, Lokesh Chole, Dheeraj Gotmare, SachinRokde, Sunanda Godbole,

Geeta Raikwar, NalininVijaykar, Kavita Pillay, RekhaBarsagade, Maroti Bhoyar, Mangesh Musale, Prashant Ahirkar, Jitu Patil, DineshBhonde, Avinash Bansod, Nilesh Rajurkar and others worked hard for success of the event.