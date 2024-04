City's Himanshi for national hockey camp

The selected players are Vaishnavi Phalke (Midfielder; Satara), Kajal Atpadkar (Forward; Satara), Akshata Dhekle (Midfielder - Defender; Satara), Manashree Shedge (Midfielder; Raigad), Rituja Pisal (Forward; Satara) and Bhavna Khade (Midfielder cum Defense; Hingoli) Two players Himanshi Gawande (Forward; Nagpur) and Ashwini Kolekar have been added to these six players. Both of them were already selected for the Junior India Camp.