City's Jatin only Indian to qualify for Dakar 2025 rally
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2024 05:55 PM2024-09-14T17:55:02+5:302024-09-14T17:55:02+5:30
Having earlier championed Hispania Rally in 2020 and Sonora Rally in 2023 in the Enduro class, Jain decided that ...
Having earlier championed Hispania Rally in 2020 and Sonora Rally in 2023 in the Enduro class, Jain decided that it was time to upgrade to full blown rally raid machines. So he embarked on a journey to compete in the World Rally Raid Championship, dubbed W2RC, in 2024, atop his Kove 450 R, armed with full navigation tower and rally mileage.Open in app