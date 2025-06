City's Krisha, Ridheema, Pranay enter QF

In the girls category, Krisha toppled her city mate Ditisha Somkuwar 15-8, 15-6 in straight two games. Ridheema Sarpate , another city shuttler, entered the last eight stage defeating Aditi Jain (BAMU) 15-7, 15-4. However, the challenge Nishika Gokhe and Mugdha Sawarkar came to an end. While Nishika went down fighting to Safa Shaikh of Pune 9-15, 15-12, 12-15, Murgha lost to Nashik's Shrawani Patil12-15, 10-15.

In the bosy sectuion, Nagpur shuttler Pranay Gadewar defeated Pune's Dhruv Nikam 12-15, 15-9, 15-12 and entered the last eight state. The quarterfinals and semis will be played on Saturday.

Results

Girls singles (Round of 16): S-1 Krisha Soni (NGP) bt Ditisha Somkuwar (NGP) 15-8,15-6 ; Prakriti Sharma (BOR) bt Jidnyasa Chaudhari (Pune) 13,-15 15-9, 15-8 ; Ketaki Thite ( BAMU) bt Radha Gadgil (Pune) 13-15, 15-8, 15-6 ; Yutika Chavan (Pune) bt Sia Waydande ( NSK) 15-10, 15-12; Ridheema Sarpate (NGP) bt Aditi Jain (BAMU) 15-7, 15-4; Isha Patil, (THN) bt Sanvi Ghate (NGP) 15-6, 15-11 ; Safa Shaikh (PN) bt Nishika Gokhe (NGP) 15-9,13-15, 15-12; Shravni Patil (NSK) bt Mugdha Sawarkar ( NGP) 15-12 15-10.

Boys singles (Round of 16): S-1 Aditya Tripathi (PN) bt Atharva Rane (BAMU) 15-7, 15-6; Ojas Joshi (PN) bt S-5 Arjun Birajdar (THN) 15-9, 15-6 ; Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli (BAMU) bt Vedant Siddheshware (OSM) 15-8 ,15-6 ; Dev Ruparelia (PAL) bt Avadhut Kadam (PN) 12-15, 15-4, 15-10; Aryan Talwar (BAMU) bt Krishna Jasuja (PN) 15-12, 15-10 ; Rutva Sajwan (NGP) bt Malhar Ghadi, (PAL) 15-10, 15-9; Pranay Gadewar ( NGP) bt Dhruv Nikam (PN) 12-15, 15-9, 15-12; Tanay Mehendale (PAL) bt Om Gavandi (THN) 14-16, 15-12, 15-10.