City's Munne on new mission

Ashok Munne, who lost his right leg from the knee down in an accident, has always faced challenges. Munne, who walks with a blade on one leg, has never given up. After scaling Everest, he did a 3000 km Ladakh ride in 2013. After that, he also did a 2400 km extreme ride in the Himalayas in 2018. Munne, a half marathon runner, is a water scuba instructor.

Their journey has begun. He will then travel to Kanyakumari via Hyderabad, Bangalore. Then he ill go back to Mumbai via Jaipur, Agra, Delhi and Kashmir.He wans to to spread social awareness for nature, tree plantation and a message of a sustainable future by making the country plastic-free. The team has expressed confidence that Munne, who has overcome many challenges so far, will also overcome this challenge.