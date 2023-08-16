City's Sanjana bags bronze in triathlon nationals

Rahul Shinde from SSCB and Pragnya Mohan from Gujarat won the men's and women's titles.

The Championship had 29 female and 36 male atheletes from 20states. All competed in the fast paced Sprint distance 750m swim 18.6km cycle 4.8km run

In the women's event, Pragyna Mohan won the gold medal with total timing of 1:09:18. She was followed by Manasi Mohite(1:12:56sec, Mah), 3. Sanjana Joshi (1:13:03sec, Mah)

The podium finishers received medals and attractive prizes. The prizes were given away by President Maharashtra Triathlon Association Dayanand Kumar, Founder & CEO of Miniorange Security Solutions Anirban Mukherjee and Development Officer Indian Triathlon Federation Harish Prasad.