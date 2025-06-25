'City's Slum Soccer' to guide underprivileged girls in Mumbai

Slum Soccer founded by Prof Vijay Barse will try to change the direction of life by increasing the confidence of these girls through sports. For this, the Australian 'Direct Aid Program (ADP) organisation will cooperate. For thi purpose Australian Deputy Counsel General Christian Jack visited Vijay Barse's organisation's premises in Bokhara, Godhani Railway on Wednesday. He gave a certificate of cooperation to the Slum soccer to implement the activities in Mumbai. On this occasion, the CEO of the organisation Dr. Abhijit Barse and Head of Shakti Girls Program Mahima Barse were present.

Mahima Barse said that the the organistion has previously shaped the personality of poor girls through sports activities in cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai etc. through the Shakti Girls Programme. The Australian organisation has been cooperating in this work. From now on, the activity will be implemented in Mumbai for a year from July 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. Mahima Barse expressed the belief that through this initiatie a radical change will be made in the lives of 200 girls from the deprived community of the city. Starting from the education of these girls, they will work on physical, mental and sexual problems, increase their confidence and transform their personality. They will be taught team building and problem-solving skills.

Box

Jack enjoys football

Christian Jack thoroughly enjoyed playing football with the staff and participants of Slum Soccer at the organisation's premises in Bokhara, Godhani Railway. Underprivileged girls face many problems ranging from mental hygiene to mental health. Christian Jack expressed his belief that these girls can gain confidence through sports.