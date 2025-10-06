City's Soham in State sub jr basketball team

The U-13 national championship organized by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is currently in progress at Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

In the 12-members boys team of Maharashtra, Soham was included after Nagpur’s sub-junior team won bronze medal in the recently held Maharashtra State championship at Solapur.

A student of Montfort School, Soham practices under Narendra Katole and Sagar Vaishnav at the PKM courts.

The preparatory camp of Maharashtra boys team was held in Mumbai while the girls camp was held in Pune. The 30-member Maharashtra contingent departed from Mumbai by flight for the Dehradun nationals on October 3. The national championship will be played till October 10.

President of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) and MLC Sandip Joshi, secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Bhavesh Kuchanwar and all members of the Nagpur district congratulated Soham for his selection in the Maharashtra contingent.