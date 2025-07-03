Classic kitchen range by Spacewood

Crafted for discerning homeowners who value both tradition and technology, the new range brings together intricate detailing, premium finishes, and smart storage solutions. The classic design modular kitchen line features shaker-style cabinets, elegant cornices, rich wooden tones, soft-close drawers, and customizable layouts that blend seamlessly into both modern and heritage-style homes.

“We are seeing a strong revival in demand for classic aesthetics,” says Kirit Joshi, founder director at Spacewood. “Homeowners want kitchens that reflect warmth, familiarity, and timeless style—but without compromising on today’s functionality and convenience. Our new range is built precisely for that.”