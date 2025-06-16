CM Cup wrestling meet logo unveiled

The programme was presided over by former principal of Dhanwate National College Dr. Babanrao Taywade. Additional Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Ajay Charthankar was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Director of Sports Shekhar Patil , Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vinod Jadhav , NMC Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar , Vinod Baghel , Dayaram Bhotmange , Vinod Dani , Vinod Kanhere along with sports enthusiasts were present.

The Chief Minister's Cup Wrestling Competition has been organized at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur from June 20 to June 22 , 2025. On this occasion, the logo of the competition was unveiled Ajay Charthankar, expressed happiness that the All India Wrestling Competition is being organied in Nagpur. Shekhar Patil said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has provided great support to the sports sector. The state government has provided a fund of Rs 700 crore for the Mankapur Sports Complex. On this occasion, Dr. Babanrao Taywade said that Nagpur city has been the center of wrestling. union Minister Nitin Gadkari has done the work of giving scope to sports competitions in Nagpur in the form of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. Due to this, the name of the city and the state has reached a high level, he said.