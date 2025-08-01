'Coconut farming to be sustainable biz in Vid'vi

Vidarbha region a non-traditional area for coconut is in our focus list now and we will do hand holding of Vidarbha Farmers for assisting, encouraging, promoting and extending adequate incentives including saplings as suitable for the area, cultivation / modern farm management practices and Value additions in coconut processing and product diversifications , he further added.

Dy Director of Coconut Development Board, Maharashtra State Centre, B Chinnaraj while sharing success stories of other similar non-traditional areas like Tripura etc , highlighted planting both Native Tall varieties like WCT ( West Coast Tall ) and BT ( Banawali Tall ) and Dwarf varieties like MGD ( Malayan Green Dwarf) and GB (Ganga Bodam ) for Vidarbha region. While Tall varieties are cross pollinated , the Dwarf varieties are self-pollinated crops.

Successful Coconut farmers of the region including RB Goenka ( 600 plants), Pravin Thakre, Sanjay Dhunde shared their stories and sought Coconut Development Board assistance to proceed further.

