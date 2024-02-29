Colourful inauguration of All India Police Games

State Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla was present as the chief guest at the function organised in the evening session. 38 participating teams from across the country marched past and saluted the chief guest.

1500 male and female players of the country are showing their talent in volleyball, basketball, handball, sepak takara, yoga and table tennis. Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal welcomed the Director General of Police. On this occasion, State Intelligence Commissioner Shirish Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Aswathi Dorje, Inspector General of Police (Administration) Dr. Aarti Singh, Nagpur Zone Inspector General of Police Charing Dorje, Organising Secretary and Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Patil were present.

International Kho-Kho player Shubham Jambhale, working at the city headquarters, reached the field with sports torch Rashmi Shukla inaugurated the competition by lighting the lamp. Under the leadership of Reserve Police Inspector Tiwari, the players conducted a spectacular march past. On this occasion, the pipe band team of SRPF Pune displayed musical instruments, while the members of Nashik group presented tribal folk dance.

