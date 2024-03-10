Combined Banker's XI retain title

. In the round robin league match played at SB City college ground, Combined Banker's XI registered their 4th consecutive win in the tournament. PNB finished runners up by virtue of their 3 wins in the tournament.

PNB' won the toss and elected to bat first. But their innings was restricted to modest total of 134 . Rupesh Malawar, Preshit Chitale, Devendra Gakare and Natwar Jaiswal shared the bowling honours capturing 2 wickets each .

For Punjab National Bank, Rutupurna Pathak was the highest scorer with 44 Runs to his credit. Anurag Patil 24, Skipper Rohit Gajbhiye and Nishant Chichghare contributed 15 Runs each.

In reply, Combined Banker's XI surpassed the modest target losing only 2 wickets. Ashish Rathod 45, Vaibhav Takhlate 44 not out, Yogesh Puranik 21and Devendra Gakare 17 not out were the main architects of Combined Banker's XI convincing 8 wickets win. For PNB, Govinda Narnaware and Kuldeep Donode captured 1 wicket each.

Union Bank Beat Shikshak Sahakari Bank

Union Bank won the toss and elected to bat first and piled up a huge total of 198 for 6 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Shubham Kathane 54, Pratik Butolia 49 and Swapnil Mankar 39 were the main contributors for union Bank. For Shikshak Sahakari Bank Girish Vithalkar 3-36 was the main wicket taker.

In reply, Shikshak Sahakari Bank Ltd could manage to score 140 for 6 wickets in stipulated quota of 20 overs. Girish Gadamwar 58 not out, Sagar Dwivedi 28 and Abhay Kotewar 21 were the main contributors for losers SSB Ltd . For union Bank, Shobit Ghodmare 2-28, Shubham Kathane, Nitin Thool, Ishwar Karudkar and Viplav Ramteke captured 1 wicket each.