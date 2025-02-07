Confident Vidarbha to take on TN

Vidarbha remained undefeated and topped the group 'B' and on the other hand Tamil Nadu finished on top of the table in Group D with three wins and three draws in seven matches.

As far as Vidarbha batting is concerned, the onus will be on inform batters Yash Rathod and skipper Akshay Wadkar and Karun Nair. Among the bowlers left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey so far has played an important role in the team’s success, with both ball and bat, taking 55 wickets - the highest in the competition this season - and striking three half-centuries (308).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu in the final leaue match faced its first outright loss this season to Jharkhand in the final league fixture. While the bowling has been disciplined despite injuries to frontline pacers, the team’s batting has been inconsistent, and the team would look to address it. The arrival of top-order bat B. Sai Sudharsan - who might slot at number three - and pacer R. Sonu Yadav should bolster the side.

Meanwhile, ahead of an important clash Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar said, “We are very confident and have the advantage of playing at home. Still, we want to keep improving, especially not to lose early wickets".

Top performers

Vidarbha

Yash Rathod - 603 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.25 with a top score of 135

Akshay Wadkar - 556 runs in 12 innings at an average of 55.60 with a top score of 139

Harsh Dubey - 55 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 14.50 with a best of 6 for 36 (he is the top wicket-taker in the competition so far, 17 ahead of second-placed Nabi)

Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan - 634 runs in 11 innings at an average of 63.40 with a top score of 118 not out

C Andre Siddarth - 532 runs in ten innings at an average of 76.00 with a top score of 106

Vijay Shankar - 449 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.14 with a top score of 150 not out

S Ajith Ram - 31 wickets in nine innings at an average of 17.12 with a best of 5 for 34