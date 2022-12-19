Confident Vidarbha to take on Tripura

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal who scored two centuries in each innings against Railways will be playing his 100th Ranji Trophy match for Vidarbha. Therefore, the team would like to make the match memorable for the skipper who earlier had led them to two Ranji and Irani trophy victories. For Vidarbha, Faiz has scored 7,461 runs in 99 matches and 170 innings with an average of 46.63. He would like to carry the momentum in the second match against Tripura.

Everything went in favour of Vidarbha in the opening match. Therefore the selectors have shown their faith on the same squad and didn't change it. The team management will stick to the same playing XI that played against the Railways. Apart from Faiz, wicketkeeper batsman Akshay Wadkat too showed his class by scoring a century. Among the bowlers, spin duo of Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate had dominated the Railways by sharing 18 wickets between them out of total 20. They are once again ready to spin their web around Tripura batsmen.

On the other hand, Tripura earned three points against Gujarat on the basis of first innings lead under the leadership of Indian stumper Wriddhiman Saha. Pacer Mura Singh's five-wicket haul and half centuries by R Dey, Sudip Chaterjee ad Sridam Paul were the main highlights of their success. They too would like to carry the momentum against Vidarbha.

Faiz Fazal stats

*Total First Class matches: 129*

Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha: 99

Ranji Trophy for Railways: 15

Duleep Trophy: 12

Irani Cup for Vidarbha: 2

Irani Cup for Rest of India: 1