Consecutive win for RBI and BOI

RBI defeated SBI by 53 runs. SBI won the toss and elected to field. RBI scored 154 for 5 in 20 overs. Aumansho Parkhede top scored with 60. Preetsingh Khokar (38), Piyush Telrandhe (21) and Manish Dosi (14 not out) were other main scorers. For SBI, Sachin Thakur and Arun Raikwar claimed two wickets each for 24 and 18 runs respectively. In reply, SBI were restricted to 101 for 8 in 20 overs.

Kunjan Singh (32), Rahul Jamgage (17), Sachin Thakur and Aditya Gokhale (13 runs each) trioed their best but in vain. For RBI, Niraj Gawande got 3 for 17 whereas Nikhil Dhawale and Piyush Telrandhe were chipped in with two wickets each.

In another match, Bank of India (BOI) drubbed Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) by ten wickets.

BOM won the toss and elected to bat but we're restricted to modest total of 81 runs. BOI achieved the modest target without losing any wicket in just 9 overs.